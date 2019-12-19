Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.46.

Shares of EXP opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $352,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $358,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,652 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,894,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

