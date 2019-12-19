Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,220.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

