Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 646.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,733.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

