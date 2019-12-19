Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West Sells 5,735 Shares

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Magellan Health stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 221.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

