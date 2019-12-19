Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of MNSB opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter worth about $9,992,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

