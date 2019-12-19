Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 10,346 CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $361.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.64.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.