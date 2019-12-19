Man Group plc Buys New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $210,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $90.24 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.46.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

