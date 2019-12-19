Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.30. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

