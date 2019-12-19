Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 130.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

GameStop stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lizabeth Dunn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie W. Teffner purchased 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $99,888.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,018 shares of company stock worth $151,631. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

