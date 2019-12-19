Man Group plc Has $71,000 Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teekay were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 34.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Teekay in the second quarter worth $76,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 18.38%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

