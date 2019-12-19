Man Group plc Invests $202,000 in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ichor to $34.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of ICHR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $760.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

