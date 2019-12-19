Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of LSI Industries worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a PE ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. LSI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

