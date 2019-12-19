Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 37.6% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 520,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.