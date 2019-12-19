Man Group plc Purchases New Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 959.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 497,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBI opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.64. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,050.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 83,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $631,300.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

