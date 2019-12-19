Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $218.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $372,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,178.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,627 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.20.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

