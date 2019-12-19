Man Group plc Sells 189,879 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,879 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MarineMax by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

HZO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $358.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.