Man Group plc Sells 19,101 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $76,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $890.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

