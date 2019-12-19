Man Group plc Sells 2,323 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Mantech International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Mantech International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on Mantech International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

