Man Group plc Takes Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,977,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

WIFI stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $529.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

