Man Group plc Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.72. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.