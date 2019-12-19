Man Group plc Trims Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 3,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,228 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.