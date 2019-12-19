Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Marcus worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

