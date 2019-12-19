Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Major Shareholder Juliana B. Marriott Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $50,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

