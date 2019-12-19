Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Nomura

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Nomura from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

MAR stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.38. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,920. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

