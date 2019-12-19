Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.