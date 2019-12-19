Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,365. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Masimo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

