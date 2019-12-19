Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 28,848 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,108,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

