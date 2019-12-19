MEET.ONE Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.33 million and $331,876.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

