MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 717.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 176,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

