Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Position in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 374,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IOTS shares. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.10. Adesto Technologies Corp has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

