Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 7,659 PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.20 million, a PE ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 0.77. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,077,652.80. Insiders have sold a total of 267,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.