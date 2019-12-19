Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $57,000 Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,685 shares of company stock worth $98,069. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

