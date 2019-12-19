Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $67,000 Stock Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Switch were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Switch by 175.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 19.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of SWCH opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.44, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.54. Switch Inc has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

