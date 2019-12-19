Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $71,000 Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

