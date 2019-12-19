Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $47,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

BYND opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 over the last quarter.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

