Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $84,000 in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 47.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 159,215 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 64.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 238,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

ORRF opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.