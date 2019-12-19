Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $84,000 in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBNK. BidaskClub upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $29,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,333.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $308.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

