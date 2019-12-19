Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

