Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $76,000 Investment in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,604 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of -0.21. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

