Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $80,000 Investment in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $818.53 million, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.