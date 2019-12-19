Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $83,000 Investment in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 61.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 45.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Investar stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Investar Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

