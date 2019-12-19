Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $84,000 Investment in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $330.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

