Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,045 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,825 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

AGIO stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

