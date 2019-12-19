Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $79,000 Position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AGLE opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $233.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

