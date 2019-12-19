Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 270.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

