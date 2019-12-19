Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $690.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.97. Century Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

