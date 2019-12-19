Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

