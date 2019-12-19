Michael Arntz Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $1,286,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $843,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $577,800.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 382.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

