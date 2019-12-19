Michael Ruane Buys 89,000,000 Shares of Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane bought 89,000,000 shares of Empire Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$712,000.00 ($504,964.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.01. Empire Resources Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About Empire Resources

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

