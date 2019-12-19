Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upped their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of MU opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

